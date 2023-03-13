Woman, Possibly Stabbed and from Utica, Found Dead on Street in Newburgh

Police in Newburgh are investigating the death of a woman, believed to be from the Utica area, who may have been stabbed and bruised, and found under a discarded box spring, according to WestchesterNews12. However, there are conflicting reports about whether or not the woman was actually stabbed.

According to a witness, "When you were walking, you would’ve never noticed her. You had to lift the box spring up to see her," said Taylor Bradford while speaking with News12. Bradford said her body was lifeless and basically lying in plain sight when she was found on Sunday.

News12 said they've contacted police in Utica to see if they are currently looking for a missing female, but according to the report, they haven't heard back.

Get our free mobile app

Sgt. Mike Curley told WIBX that the investigation is being handled by police in Newburgh. They are currently cooperating with police there to identify the woman. Curley said that despite media reports from there, Newburgh Police did not identify the case as a homicide and did not mention a stab wound.

The media report says the woman's body was found on Benkard Avenue in Newburgh, an area known to be a drug hotspot in the neighborhood. The news report quoted the eye witness, but not police.

“Her hands were like that," Bradford told News12 while gesturing upward. "She had a stab wound to the stomach and multiple bruises on her.” She says the woman was new to the area, and she believed she had come from the Utica area.

Curley said police described a different scenario, possibly a person who had traveled there for rehab and had checked out of the facility. He's waiting on further information including the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

The Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time (Domestic) Here are the top ten top-grossing movies in the United States in the entire history of movies.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State