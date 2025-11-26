Thanksgiving Eve Was Mild, But Wait – Winter is About to Arrive

There was rain and some wind, and even some sunshine at times on Wednesday as temperatures made it into the upper 50s and low 60s in Central New York. Now, as Thanksgiving arrives, Weather Channel Meteorologist Ray Stagich says there's a switch starting on Thanksgiving day that will bring more winter-like temperatures and possible snow.

There's currently a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for most of Central New York for Thursday into Saturday.

According to the Weather Channel:

Affected Area Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, and Southern Oneida Counties

Description ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. WHERE...Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, and Southern Oneida Counties. WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact Thanksgiving holiday travel, especially on Friday.

Snow and wind is expected to continue into Friday and early Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s during the day on Saturday.

Then, according to Stagich, weather forecasters are watching a potential winter storm later Sunday into Monday which could bring significant snowfall to the region, just as people are heading home from the Thanksgiving break.

Stagich reminds people that this is the type of forecast where some areas of the region could see snow and accumulations, especially with the threat of lake effect snow, and other areas to could get little to no accumulation at all.

One thing Stagich says seems to be pretty clear, is that colder temperatures are on the way for the next several days which when there's precipitation, will most likely bring snow to the area instead of rain.

Stay tuned for updates.