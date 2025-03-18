Multiple tornado warnings were issued over the weekend, sparking concerns that Central New York will endure another active tornado season.

Last summer saw a record 32 tornadoes touch down in New York state, shattering the previous record that was set in 1992.

Read More: New York Has A New Record for Most Tornadoes in a Year

Summer 2024 will forever be remembered for its endless severe weather. Beyond tornadoes, New York also endured heavy thunderstorms, intense flooding, and extreme heat.

Damaging Tornadoes Hit Maryland Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images loading...

The intense weather continued into through the winter, with the area seeing nonstop snowfall from the first day of 2025 into the first week of March. The heavy snow resulted in horrific building and barn collapses, causing the death of countless cattle.

Now that spring has finally arrived with warmer temperatures and the rest of the snowpack melting away, many hoped to catch a break from Mother Nature's wrath. But those hopes were seemingly dashed last weekend, when a round of intense thunderstorms barreled through the region and triggered three separate tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service issued these warnings for Northeastern Oneida County, Northeastern Jefferson County, Central Cayuga County, and Central Onondaga County after several rotations were captured on radar.

Center For Severe Weather Research Scientists Search For Tornadoes To Study Drew Angerer/Getty Images loading...

Ray Stagich of the Weather Channel spoke with WIBX this morning about the active weather and if should serve as an indicator for the summer.

While his "gut" tells him that it isn't, he isn't ruling out the possibility.

"It's a good time to start thinking of preparation," he said, adding that residents should head into the summer knowing what they have to to do stay safe during damaging weather events.

Stagich said winds in excess of 60 miles per hour downed trees and power lines across Upstate New York last weekend, which is "an anomaly" for this time of year.

While some may see last weekend's horrible weather as a harbinger of what's to come later this year, Stagich ruled, "This remains to be seen."

Heavy Rain Causes Damage From Flash Flooding To The Northwest Of New York City Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Stagich noted that it is way too early to confidently say what kind of weather is in store for us this summer, but there will be more certainty come April and May.

For now, Central New York is getting ready for a stretch of mild weather in the coming days. Aside from some wet weather on Thursday, temperatures will flirt with or exceed 60 degrees, with sunshine in the forecast through the weekend.

"So Worth the Trip!" 18 Great Little "Lake Towns" To Visit This Spring Or Summer in Upstate New York For many in Upstate New York, summertime means time spent on a lake. Here is a gallery of some of the best "lake towns" in our region. They can be big (Lake George) or a town with about 600 population (Hammondsport). But all 18 are fun and the lakes are all gorgeous. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Get our free mobile app

Great Summer Jobs For High School & College Kids In New York Gallery Credit: Brett Alan