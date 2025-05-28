If you feel like Central New York hasn't enjoyed a full week of sun in a very long time, you are absolutely correct.

Many can agree that May has not felt like the unofficial start of summer. Instead, the constant wet and chilly weather feels more like March.

In fact, the weather hasn't changed much since the start of 2025.

Central New York Documents over 100 Days of Rain So Far This Year

If you really want to feel disgusted, Central New York has only enjoyed three completely sunny days since January 1: April 28, May 11, and May 12.

All other days with sun in the forecast (38 in total since New Year's Day) offered only peeks of sunshine between the clouds.

Since today marks the 147th day of 2025, that means we haven't seen the sun in the sky for about 75% of 2025.

When Was the Last Time CNY Has Had a Sunny Weekend?

If you want to feel true insult to injury, the area hasn't enjoyed a sunny weekend since mid-October.

According to the Weather Channel, the last time Central New York enjoyed a solid 72 hours of clear skies and sunshine started Friday, October 17, and ended when the sun set on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Making matters worse, it has been even longer since the area enjoyed a full week of sunshine. The last time that happened was 249 days ago, during the week of September 15.

What Is Causing the Nonstop Rain and Cloud Cover in New York?

While some may want to know what is causing this soggy weather, more are probably curious about when the viscous cycle will break.

According to Fox News, the rainy and sometimes stormy weather is being triggered by "a stubborn Omega blocking pattern over the U.S." That is causing our May weather to be downright abysmal.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari explained, "A cutoff low means that it’s cut off from the main flow, meaning that there’s nothing around to steer it, meaning that it doesn’t move very fast at all."

This block is a low-pressure system that has since stalled over the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. It keeps drawing moisture from the Atlantic Ocean, thus allowing more rain to dump across the area.

This is why we have such a stagnant pattern of steady rain and unseasonably cold temperatures.

When Will the Sun Return to Central New York?

Weather.com's extended forecast has some good news. We could see a solid week of sunshine in the forecast starting on June 1.

However, it is warning we could see a few raindrops on June 6 and June 7.

Accuweather is in slight alignment with the above forecast, calling for sunshine starting on June 3 through June 9.

Let's hope the forecasts are true.

One Good Thing about the Nonstop Rain in New York

While the rain has become a constant annoyance, the silver lining is every shower helps stave off another wicked drought.

The constant rain is also lowering the wildfire risk. The state experienced a very active wildfire and drought season in late 2024.

While many of us are tired of looking at gray skies and rain on our windows, the tradeoff is more freedom over our water usage and outdoor activities.

