When It Comes to Super Bowl Snacks, New York is All About Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are now one step away from reaching the Super Bowl and whether or not they make it, they will be represented at Super Bowl parties throughout New York and America. A survey of 3,000 Americans was recently conducted by Casino.org asking the question by state, "What's your favorite Super Bowl Party snack?"

When it comes to the Super Bowl, the MVPs aren’t just on the field -they’re on the snack table. From Buffalo wings to nachos, game day is just as much about scoring big with your bites as it is about the plays. And let’s not forget the unsung heroes: the dips. Whether you’re dunking a chip, carrot stick, or even a wing, the right dip can send your taste buds straight to the end zone – or leave you calling a timeout for better flavor.

Fans were asked about their favorite snacks, dips and drinks, whether they prefer homemade or store-bought options, how important snacks are to their Super Bowl experience, and even how much time they spend prepping their spreads.

So, whether you’re cheering for your team, tuning in for the halftime show, or just there for the commercials, grab a plate and get ready for a flavor-packed Super Bowl Sunday.

It turns out, when it comes to New York State, we're all about Buffalo. Buffalo Wings and Buffalo Wing Dip topped the list of snacks statewide. Furthermore, Buffalo Wings is America's #1 Super Bowl Party snack, topping the list in 32 of the 50 U.S. states. Buffalo Wing Dip was #2 in the U.S., and soda was the number one drink in 31 states.

Key Findings:

Buffalo wings claim the #1 spot as America’s favorite Super Bowl snack, topping the list in 32 states

Queso dip is crowned the nation’s top Super Bowl dip, winning over 18 states

Soda takes the top spot for drinks, leading in 31 states (and D.C.)

Chips claim the #2 spot as America’s top game day snack, crunching their way to the top in 7 states, including New Mexico, Massachusetts, and Washington. Whether it’s the salty satisfaction of classic potato chips or the irresistible zing of cheesy flavors, chips bring the crunch that every game day spread needs.

Nachos claim #3 as America’s game day snack of choice, leading the charge in 5 states—Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. Layered with cheese, piled high with toppings, and perfect for sharing (or not!), nachos are the snack that brings the heat and satisfies every craving in one bite.

Honorable mentions include pizza, taking top spot in California, Michigan, and South Dakota – because really, what’s game day without a slice of the action? Cheese charcuterie boards are topping the snack charts in Iowa, Kansas, and Montana. And in Hawaii, loaded potato skins are making a splash.

Respondents were asked whether they prefer sweet or savory snacks, and a strong 84% leaned toward savory– no sweet snacks made the cut as a favorite in any state. The real debate, however, was between homemade and store-bought snacks. 56% of people opt to make their snacks from scratch, versus 44% going the store-bought route. It’s clear that many Americans like to put a little extra effort into their Super Bowl spread. In fact, on average, they spend nearly an hour prepping those snacks (56 minutes), making sure game day is as much about the bites as it is about the plays.

Queso dip takes the crown as the nation’s favorite Super Bowl dip, leading in 18 states like Texas, New Mexico, Kentucky, Washington, and Colorado. Its creamy, cheesy goodness has earned it a top spot in snack spreads across the country.

Buffalo chicken dip isn’t far behind, claiming 2nd place as a game day favorite in 16 states, including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, and Florida. With its perfect balance of spicy and creamy, it’s no surprise this dip is a crowd favorite on Super Bowl Sunday.

7-layer dip takes 3rd place, taking the lead in 5 states—Wisconsin, Rhode Island, Oregon, Louisiana, and Alaska. With its hearty layers and mix of flavors, it’s a crowd-pleaser that brings variety to the spread.

Tied for 4th place, guacamole leads in California, Hawaii, New Hampshire, and South Dakota, while ranch dip takes the top spot in D.C., Kansas, North Carolina, and West Virginia. Velveeta cheese dip rounds out the top 5, being the favorite in Idaho, Mississippi, and North Dakota. And a special mention to Nevada, where salsa is the dip of choice.

Beer was the #1 drink choice in New York with soda leading the pack nationally, taking the top spot in 31 states (and D.C.) including California, Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. Meanwhile, beer follows closely behind, reigning as the favorite in 20 states, such as Mississippi, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, Alabama and Oregon.

