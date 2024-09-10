What Would You Do If You Found $1,000 in Rome? One Resident Lost It and Needs It

What would you do if you walked out of a store, looked down on the ground and found $1,000 bucks in cash? Would you take the money and run or turn it in?

A Rome woman took to the ever popular "People Places and Opinions of Rome NY" Facebook group to make a plea to the public. Piers Sonya said,

If any good Samaritans found between $900.00-$1100.00 cash in the Rome Pet Supplies Plus Store or Parking Lot or the Rome Hannaford store parking please let me know!?! Only 2 places I was at and at some point cash fell out of my bag. And no I don't normally carry that much cash was in between errands including bank.

That begs the question, what would you do? Would you without hesitation walk back in that pet store or grocery store and turn that cold hard cash in?

This is an interesting moral debate that happens at dinner tables and around water coolers in offices all the time. One of the common arguments against turning in the money is, "Why would I turn in that money when someone else will just take it?" That may be, but will your conscious be clean?

Many stores have policies regarding this issue. If money is turned in it will be secured and if someone comes to claim it there are procedures in place for that person to prove it. If it goes unclaimed, sometimes it's returned to who turned it in. Sometimes the person who loses the money will reward the honest person who turned it in. You never know what will happen. The big question is what would you do and would you be able to live with yourself after spending it?

If you found the money, really think about turning it in. Especially in these hard economic times, you never know what someone needs that money for or what bill they're behind on or whatever. If you found the money, you can reach out to Piers on Facebook.

