A shocking report claims New York isn't a swear-happy state, but places like Maryland and Louisiana are.

A study by WordTips used data from X (formerly Twitter) to determine this bizarre ranking. Looking at 1.7 million geotagged tweets, researchers were able to calculate from a list of 1,600 swear words the cities and states that curse the most.

Turns out New Yorkers tend to keep their tweets relatively clean because the state failed to make the top 15. Instead, the Empire State was ranked 17th overall and was outdone by states like Delaware, Michigan, and New Jersey.

Even crazier was the report of America's most profane cities, which failed to include New York City in the top 50. Making things even stranger, the Big Apple wasn't even the most foul-mouthed city in New York State.

That honor, if you would call it that, went to Buffalo. Yes, the home of the Buffalo Bills was ranked America's 23rd-most swear happy city. The city was found to have a rate of 48.8 curse tweets per 1,000.

So, which states and cities managed to snag top marks? Maryland and Baltimore, respectively, were named the potty-mouth capitals of the country. Maryland residents swore in 66.3 tweets per 1,000 while Baltimore had a rate of 78.2 profane tweets per 1,000 published.

Louisiana and Baton Rouge, respectively, earned a 2nd place finish while Georgia and Atlanta claimed third.

Here's the official map that shows how all 50 states ranked.

It seems New Yorkers, especially those from the big city, aren't too thrilled with these findings.

Don't believe me? Check out the comment section in the New York Post.

What a strange thing to be mad about, but then again, it seems the state is fueled almost entirely by spite so it does make sense.

Do you think New York should have been higher up on the list? Let us know by giving us a shout on the station app.

