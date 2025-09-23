Troopers Searching Upstate NY for Albany Area Homicide Suspect

New York State Police are in the midst of an active search for a homicide suspect from the Cohoes area, near Albany and they say they're not sure which direction he traveled.

Troopers have released a statewide alert for 53-year-old Anthony Bechand who they say is a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. According to Troopers, on September 14, 2025, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the Cohoes Police Department responded to Earl Lynn Court in Cohoes, NY, where a deceased female was found inside a residence. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, identified as 41-year-old Amanda Rodriguez from Cohoes with family ties to Franklin County.

Later that same day, at around 5:30 p.m., New York State Police located Bechand's vehicle—a white 2024 Chevrolet Silverado—on County Route 60 at the intersection with County Route 86 in the town of Brighton, Franklin County. Bechand is believed to have fled the scene in an unknown direction and was wearing an unknown outfit at the time of his departure. Search efforts have commenced from the location of his truck and the surrounding areas. Law enforcement agencies have conducted searches from where the vehicle was located to several miles throughout the Gabriels area and the town of Brighton. They are employing various methods, including structural and grid searches, to navigate the heavily wooded terrain.

Anyone who has seen Bechand, or who may have unknowingly provided him a ride, will not face legal trouble. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the New York State Police at 518-897-2000.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force, New York State Forest Rangers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Saranac Lake Police Department, Lake Placid Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Plattsburgh City Police Department, the northern regional response team, along with several other agencies who are assisting the New York State Police and the Cohoes Police Department in this ongoing investigation.

A State Police Reminder

"As hunting season approaches in this area, we want to remind everyone to exercise caution. If you are not aware of this important situation, please be mindful of what you are shooting at, as multiple law enforcement personnel will be present in the wooded areas. Stay safe and attentive.

If you have trail cameras in the area, please look over the footage, and if any suspicious activity is there, please advise law enforcement."

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

