Iconic Jewelry Store in Upstate New York to Close after 111 Years

A century-old jeweler in Upstate New York is going out of business.

For the first time since 1914, residents will need to find another place to purchase custom-designed jewelry.

Seeing beloved small businesses and restaurants go under has been a frequent sight since the pandemic. Last week, Camillus said goodbye to The Brasserie Bar & Bistro while DeWitt lost Tops Friendly Market.

Now, another sad addition is going on the list of store closures.

Century-Old Jewelry Store in New York Goes out of Business

Longtime customers of Van Cot Jewelers in Vestal are being forced to say goodbye. The business, which opened in Binghamton in 1914 before migrating to the Town Square Mall in Vestal back in 1993.

Birdie and Bill Levine are the store's third-generation owners, after acquiring it in 1979 from Herbert Levine, the son of the Van Cott's founder, Rubine Levine.

Rubine, who went by the nickname of Ruby, immigrated to New York City in 1905 and worked at a jewelry factory until World War I.  He fought in the war as part of the Army and started his jewelry business in 1914 after being honorably discharged.

Now, the store's 111-year history is ending.

Birdie and Bill Levine posted the sad announcement onto their website, explaining, "This is something we have to do."

This is truly a decision we don’t want to do; we certainly don’t need to do; it is not something we look forward to.

The owners didn't provide details about why they were closing, aside from noting that it is "time to say goodbye."

Van Cott Jewelers Hosting Going-Out-of-Business Sale

The historic business invites the community to visit their store one last time before closing its doors forever.

The owners stated, "It’s a chance to own a piece of history."

Van Cott was known for its unique creations, diamond rings, and other gemstone masterpieces.

"Thank you for your loyalty, your trust and for allowing us to be a part of your lives for all these years," the Levines wrote. "The memories we’ve shared with you will stay with us forever."

This has been an awful year in terms of business closures here in New York. Check out all the other stores we have lost in the first four months of 2025.

