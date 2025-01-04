He was the area's greatest modern day historian on Utica, Rome and everything Mohawk Valley; and now Frank Tomaino himself, has become a part of Utica history. Tomaino, the former longtime legendary history columnist with the Observer Dispatch has passed away at the age of 92, according to family and friends.

Tomaino, who started working with the OD in 1962 and retired in 1989, wrote the history column in the local newspaper right up until last summer, according to former OD colleague and longtime friend John Pitaressi.

"I am very sorry to report that Utica Newspaper legend Frank Tomaino has passed away. I was informed by his nephew," Pitaressi wrote in a private note to colleagues on social media. "Frank was a reporter, editor, and columnist for nearly 70 years, until very recently, and always was a friendly and supportive personality in the newsroom," he added.

Tomaino was a Utica College graduate, and Air Force veteran, and was incredibly active in the history center and historical societies locally, according to Pitaressi.

Tomaino left an indelible mark on the community with his rich storytelling and deep appreciation for local history. Known for his sharp journalistic instincts and passion for the Mohawk Valley’s past, Tomaino dedicated his life to preserving and sharing the stories that shaped the region.

Tomaino's work was not just about recounting dates and events; it was about capturing the spirit of Utica and its people. From detailing the city’s industrial boon to celebrating the contributions of its immigrant communities, Tomaino painted a vivid picture of a city with a proud and storied past.

On Utica's Historical Significance: "Utica's importance as a rail center takes a giant step forward..." On Community Celebrations: "Hundreds of Uticans gathered at Franklin Square in downtown Utica... to celebrate the end of World War II." On Local Landmarks: "From before the Civil War in the 1860s until the late 1950s, the Utica General Hospital stood on the southwest corner of South and Mohawk streets in East Utica." On Historical Events: "In March 1888, a blizzard stranded Utica's Roscoe Conkling as he attempted to travel home from work, in one of the worst blizzards in U.S. history."

Beyond his writing, Tomaino was a fixture at local events and an enthusiastic advocate for historical preservation. He believed that understanding history was essential to building a better future, and he worked tirelessly to ensure that Utica's heritage was not forgotten. His contributions extended to lectures, community initiatives, and collaborations with local organizations.

Tomaino’s legacy lives on in the archives of his columns, the memories of those who knew him, and the history he so lovingly documented. His work continues to inspire curiosity and pride in Utica's unique story. As the city has moved forward in recent years, it can happen with a richer understanding of its roots, thanks in large part to Tomaino's lifelong dedication. His passing is a profound loss, but his impact will endure, reminding us all of the power of storytelling in connecting a community to its past.

"(Frank) had a vast store of local history, and was a great keeper of institutional memory. He made a great many friends in his many years at the newspaper, for sure," said Pitaressi. "Indeed, he was a very good, community-minded man."

A service will be held to celebrate the life for Frank Tomaino next Saturday at 10 a.m. and Mt. Carmel church on Jay Street in Utica.

