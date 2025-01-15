Not all heroes wear capes.

An aspiring Utica University graduate is being celebrated for his quick thinking that saved a man's life.

Connor Crossley, a dual criminal justice and business major that graduates in 2026, willingly put himself in a nearly impossible situation last May.

He and his family were vacationing in Florida for a relative's birthday and were enjoying some relaxation on Turtle Beach when a panicked mother approached him.

"I’m watching the sunset when a woman comes down the beach and tells me her son is drowning," he recounted in a press release.

Crossley and his stepfather, Thomas Rodgers, immediately sprang into action and began paddling toward the distressed swimmer. When they were about 30 feet away from shore, the duo realized that more than one person was in the water.

Crossley's stepfather went to save the woman's son while Crossley went to rescue another.

"I swam to him and told him to grab my arm, but he didn’t speak any English, he recalled, so he relied on his education to coach the man to trust him. "I was able to tell him to grab my leg, to take my arm. I used all of these basic Spanish phrases I learned in class to help this guy out."

The pair spent 30 minutes struggling to get back to shore and there was a moment Crossley wondered if he wasn't going to make it. "I’ve been a swimmer all my life and I was scared. I thought I could die," he said.

Luckily, Crossley and his father managed to get to shore. Another good Samaritan had followed after them and rescued the third person.

Sadly, no one was aware of a fourth individual lost in the water, and their body was recovered days later.

WFLA reports strong rip currents had swept the group out to sea.

As for Crossley, he says his education at Utica University helped him rise to the occasion by teaching him Spanish and solidifying his dreams to become a State Police trooper.

"I’ve always wanted to be a police officer ever since I was a little kid," he said. "[...] The Criminal Justice program here at Utica is amazing."

So while not all heroes wear capes, this one will go on to wear a badge and continue making New York proud.

