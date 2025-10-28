Utica Superintendent Applauds Student Improvements in Test Scores

The Utica City School District Superintendent is applauding student improvements in ELA, Math, and Science state testing scores as the district exceeds state growth benchmarks, according to a release from Superintendent Dr. Christopher Spence.

"Overall proficiency in grades 3 through 8 English Language Arts rose from 31 percent to 40 percent, while Mathematics scores climbed from 36 percent to 41 percent year-over-year. In both areas, Utica students met or exceeded state growth benchmarks in five out of six grade levels," Spence said.

Utica City School District Utica City School District loading...

In addition to gains in ELA and Math, the district strengthened Science instruction through new standards-aligned curriculum, hands-on lab kits, and redesigned assessments in Grades 5 and 8. As a result, the school district saw gains in student performance on the New York State Science Assessment across both grade levels, Spence stated.

“These results are a powerful reflection of the momentum building across our district and reflect the our broader theme for this year: Equity, Accountability, and Achievement: Raising the Bar for all Students,” said Spence. “The progress we’re seeing is not luck or coincidence. It’s the product of focus, dedication, and a community that believes in its schools—when the Utica City School District wins, the city wins!”

District leaders note that these gains are the result of intentional instructional efforts, such as implementing a new Instructional Vision for Mathematics, aligning literacy practices with the Science of Reading, and expanding intervention and support services across grade levels. They also highlight the Raiders’ Extended Day Learning Program, which offers academic and social-emotional enrichment to students at all ten elementary schools each Monday through Thursday from 3:15 to 6:00 p.m.

“We have been intentional about putting structures in place to strengthen classroom instruction, along with the systems necessary to collect, analyze, and use student performance data to inform decision making at all levels,” said Dr. Spence.

Moreover, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, Mr. Falchi stated, “Over the past several years, our team has focused on aligning curriculum to state standards, expanding math interventionists across all ten elementary schools, and ensuring every teacher has the resources to help students grow.”

“These results show that our collective efforts are working,” Falchi continued. “We are seeing the impact of high-quality instruction in every school and at every grade level.”

“Our organization remains steadfast in its commitment to improving student outcomes. Every day, our faculty and staff work with purpose to expand opportunities and pathways to success for all students,” Dr. Spence added.

Listeners Reveal the Best Breakfast Spots in Central New York Feeling hungry? Check out what our listeners revealed as the best places for breakfast in the area. Is your favorite not on the list? Give us a shout using the station app so we can add it! Gallery Credit: Megan

The 6 "Most Boring" Colleges in New York State According to Rate My Professor, these colleges have some of the most boring classes in all of America.