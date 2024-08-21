Utica City School District Announces Devastating Death of Elementary School Principal

Members of The Utica City School District Community are mourning the devastating loss of one of their own.

Newly hired Utica City School District Superintendent Dr. Christopher Spence sent a letter to the Utica School community Tuesday ahead of the back to school season. In the letter, he announced the tragic news of the passing of Ms. Elizabeth Gerling. Gerling was the principal at Columbus Elementary School on Armory Drive in East Utica.

Dr. Spence wrote in his letter,

During this tremendously difficult time, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Ms. Gerling's family. We cannot begin to fathom the depth of their loss, and we extend our utmost support and sympathy to them. This news comes as a shock to all of us. Ms. Gerling was not just an exceptional educator and leader but also a dear friend and colleague to many. Her passing will undoubtedly have a deep impact on our staff, students, and the entire Utica City School District community.

In response to this devastating loss, the school district is providing counseling services for students, faculty and staff who are struggling with this news. Counselors will be available for anyone who needs to speak with someone on August 22nd, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If additional support is needed, you can dial 315-368-6869.

The timing of this couldn't be worse as the district is weeks away from getting back into the school routine. Dr. Spence says they will, "continue to honor Ms. Gerling's memory and her profound impact on our district. Her dedication to education and her unwavering commitment to our students will not be forgotten."

Social media was flooded with memories and tributes to this truly dedicated and passionate educator. She will never be forgotten.

