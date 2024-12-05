The Utica Police Department has identified the naked man taken into custody during a fire in downtown Utica. The incident began Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment on Devereux Street.

Police and fire units responded to the blaze at 37 Devereux Street. Upon arrival, first responders discovered a naked man inside a second-floor apartment, which was the source of the smoke and flames. The man was reportedly standing in a bathtub, shouting at first responders to leave the scene.

During the investigation and firefighting efforts, the man fled the apartment, running down the stairs and onto the street. Utica Police officers intervened and took him into custody. Initially, he was transported to Wynn Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The individual has since been identified as 30-year-old Khadeem Joseph. According to police, Joseph allegedly started the fire intentionally. The apartment sustained extensive damage, and authorities believe Joseph also caused damage to a nearby building on Charlotte Street before entering the Devereux Street address.

Following his discharge from Wynn Hospital, Joseph was released into Utica Police custody and subsequently arrested. He now faces several charges, including Arson in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

As with any individual accused of a crime, Khadeem Joseph is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

