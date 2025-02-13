Utica Police Asking for the Public’s Help to Find Endangered Individual

The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Valentin Gonzalez, who has been reported as a missing endangered person. Authorities are attempting to check on Gonzalez’s welfare following concerning statements he made about his well-being.

In addition to being classified as missing and endangered, Gonzalez has two outstanding warrants with the Utica Police Department. He is also wanted on a violation of probation warrant issued by the state of Connecticut.

Law enforcement officials urge anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts to come forward. If seen, the public is advised not to approach but instead contact the Utica Police Department immediately at (315) 223-3561 or (315) 223-3580.

Further details about Gonzalez’s last known location or appearance have not been released at this time. Authorities continue to investigate and emphasize the importance of locating him as soon as possible.

