Utica Police Arrest “Grim Reaper” Shooting Suspect

Utica Police have made an arrest stemming from a lengthy shooting investigation. The suspect quickly became known as the "grim reaper" shooter for his use of a black mask and costume during his alleged crime.

Police officials first reported the shooting that took place at the Purple Haze Smoke Shop at 822 South Street back on November 8th, 2024. Officers responded to the scene to find a male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach and they learned someone walked into the store and fired the shot and fled.

In the days after the shooting, police released photos from surveillance footage of an individual dressed in an all black costume, what appeared to look like the grim reaper, walking away from the scene. That individual was believed to be the suspect in the shooting. The Major Crimes Unit took the case and didn't let up.

After a very lengthy investigation, an arrest has finally been made. That suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Pablo Goico of Utica. Officials say on November 20th, 2024 members of the New York and New Jersey U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from UPD units, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Goico. He was taken into custody and transported to Utica Police headquarters.

Once in police custody officials say he was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Police officials say additional charges are likely and further details about other incidents are likely to be released soon.

