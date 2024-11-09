Utica Police Arrest 18-Year-Old for Firing Shots at House with Children Inside

Utica Police Arrest 18-Year-Old for Firing Shots at House with Children Inside

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook/ThinkStock via Canva

The Utica Police Department has been hard at work investigating three shootings incidents that happened Friday morning in the city, one of which ended with the death of a 19-year-old mother.

An arrest has been made in one of those incidents. Police say they have taken into custody 18-year-old Hylek Lacy of Utica in connection with the shooting incident on the 1500 block of Howard Avenue. He is accused of firing several rounds into an occupied residence. Inside the home were several children who were asleep.

Police say they began the Howard Avenue investigation while they were processing the scene at Faxton Street that resulted in the shooting of a still unidentified male and the shooting death of 19-year-old Keyamonie Davis. The ShotSpotter technology detected the shots initially and police responded.

During the course of the investigation, police utilized surveillance video and other evidence and discovered where the gun was used and discarded. The Crime Prevention Unit was ultimately able to determine Lacy was the suspect and probable cause was developed to arrest him. As a result he's facing several chargers including,

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm
  • Reckless Endangerment in the first degree

Police are diligently trying to get to the bottom of all shootings in recent days, especially the homicide of Keyamonie Davis. Additional arrests are likely in the Howard Avenue shooting. Anyone with any information is implored to reach out to the Utica Police Department to provide those crucial details.

These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State

Do you think your city is safe? Below are not just the safest cities in all of New York State, but WalletHub says they are also some of the most secure in America.

Gallery Credit: WalletHub

The 5 Most Dangerous Colleges in New York State

According to Niche.com, there are several colleges who have a bad track record when it comes to student safety. Using data from the U.S. Department of Education, these colleges were at the bottom of the safety list.

Gallery Credit: Megan

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 11/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: Utica, Utica Police, shooting, shooting investigation, criminal possession of a weapon
Categories: TSM, Utica-Rome News, WIBX News

More From 96.9 WOUR