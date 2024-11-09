Utica Police Arrest 18-Year-Old for Firing Shots at House with Children Inside

The Utica Police Department has been hard at work investigating three shootings incidents that happened Friday morning in the city, one of which ended with the death of a 19-year-old mother.

An arrest has been made in one of those incidents. Police say they have taken into custody 18-year-old Hylek Lacy of Utica in connection with the shooting incident on the 1500 block of Howard Avenue. He is accused of firing several rounds into an occupied residence. Inside the home were several children who were asleep.

Police say they began the Howard Avenue investigation while they were processing the scene at Faxton Street that resulted in the shooting of a still unidentified male and the shooting death of 19-year-old Keyamonie Davis. The ShotSpotter technology detected the shots initially and police responded.

During the course of the investigation, police utilized surveillance video and other evidence and discovered where the gun was used and discarded. The Crime Prevention Unit was ultimately able to determine Lacy was the suspect and probable cause was developed to arrest him. As a result he's facing several chargers including,

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment in the first degree

Police are diligently trying to get to the bottom of all shootings in recent days, especially the homicide of Keyamonie Davis. Additional arrests are likely in the Howard Avenue shooting. Anyone with any information is implored to reach out to the Utica Police Department to provide those crucial details.

