Utica Man Arrested Following Weapons and Narcotics Raid

Local law enforcement is doing their best to continue to battle the scourge of narcotics trafficking and usage in the Central New York region. The Utica Police Department took several steps in a positive direction this week following a drug bust in the city.

A coordinated law enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of a Utica man following the execution of a search warrant at a Miller Street home. Authorities say they seized multiple firearms, narcotics, and cash as part of an ongoing investigation.

On February 11th, 2025, the Utica Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and GIVE Unit, in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, executed a search warrant at 1129 Miller Street in connection with a narcotics and weapons investigation, according to officials. Officers from the UPD SIU, Patrol, Oneida County Narcotics Unit, and METRO SWAT detained the target, identified as 24-year-old Douglas Smallwood of Utica, before entering the residence.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police Photo Courtesy of Utica Police loading...

During the search, law enforcement recovered:

Four handguns, one of which had a modified switch, making it fully automatic

Three extended handgun magazines

448 grams of fentanyl

Assorted ammunition

Narcotics packaging materials

$9,275 in U.S. currency

Following the investigation, Smallwood was charged with multiple felonies, including:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the first degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (intent to sell)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (four counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree (four counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (three counts for extended magazines)

Smallwood remains in custody as authorities continue their investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

