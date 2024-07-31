A Central New York judge could be heading to U.S. District Court.

President Joe Biden announced the nomination of congressman-turned-judge Anthony Brindisi to the U.S. District Court for New York's Northern District.

Brindisi, who is 45, currently serves on the New York State Court of Claims in the City of Utica, a position he's held since 2022. He's also served as an Acting Supreme Court Justice in Oneida County since this year.

Prior to that, Brindisi represented the 22nd Congressional District as a Democrat between 2019 and 2021, until Governor Kathy Hochul nominated him to his current position on the Court of Claims.

He also represented District 119, which covers Utica and Rome, in the New York State Assembly between 2011 to 2019. Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschol suceeded him on the Assembly upon departure.

He has been practicing law since 2004 after graduating from Albany Law School and was named partner at the Brindisi, Murad & Brindisi Pearlman, LLP. law firm in 2008.

Reactions to Brindisi's Nomination

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand reacted to Judge Brindisi's nomination and said in a statement:

Judge Brindisi is an exceptionally qualified and dedicated attorney with a long track record of service to the people of New York. He is tough and fair and has a sharp legal acumen. I am proud that President Biden has nominated him to the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York at my recommendation, and I look forward to voting for his confirmation in the Senate.

Senator Chuck Schumer, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Assemblywoman Buttenschon, and other local leaders have yet to react to the nomination. This article will be updated once they issue statements.

Brindisi, should he be confirmed by the Senate, will replace Judge David Hurd, who served on the bench for the past 25 years.

Since taking office, President Biden has nominated 254 federal judges.

