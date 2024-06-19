The temperatures haven't been the only thing hot in the City of Utica. Utica Fire crews have been hard at work as multiple fires have broke out in various parts of the city. As a result of one of the blazes, two firefighters were transported to Wynn Hospital.

The first fire broke out just before 10 a.m. Wednesday at an address on Leslie Avenue in South Utica. As one can imagine the extreme temperatures made the job of fire crews very difficult. Chief Scott Ingersoll of the UFD tells WIBX,

[The] Leslie Ave fire was reported at 9:48 a.m. The fire was confined to the bathroom and the ceiling area of the first floor. There was heavy smoke damage to the 2nd floor from the fire. 4 adults and 3 cats were displaced by this fire.

As a result of battling the blaze on Leslie Avenue, Ingersoll confirmed that two of his firefighters were transported for evaluation to Wynn Hospital. Ingersoll says one of the crew members was treated for heat stress and the other suffered a sprained ankle. Both were treated and released.

Then, a fire broke out later in the day on Louisa Street. Ingersoll says,

[The fire] was reported at 8:34 p.m. When companies arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the 1st and 2nd floors of the structure. Heavy fire was burning in the rear of the first floor with fire extending into the 2nd floor. Firefighters were able to control the fire and complete searches of the structure. All occupants were accounted for. There were no injuries.

While both were difficult situations for fire crews, they were able to beat the heat of the flames and the heat outside. Congratulations and thanks are warranted to members of the UFD.

