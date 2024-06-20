The first day of summer also coincided with a declaration that'll make area coffee lovers rejoice.

For months, those who enjoyed fueling up on caffeine after a long day at work had one less option to grab a hot cup of locally-brewed coffee.

In March, Utica Coffee abruptly slashed its hours of operation for both its locations in Clinton and its namesake city.

Previously, both locations were open until 4 p.m., seven days a week at 1 W Park Row in Clinton and at 92 Genesee Street in Utica.

At the time, the company hoped to have their hours restored by "early May." While the deadline came and went, the company remained optimistic that customers would be able to visit their locations after 2 in the afternoon in the coming weeks.

That promise was finally fulfilled this week, when Utica Coffee triumphantly announced normal working hours would return on Monday, June 24. The chain decided to reveal the good news on the same day as the summer solstice, as it recently rolled out a new seasonal drink menu.

Utica Coffee never confirmed the cause behind the unexpected reduction of their hours. WIBX had reached out when the announcement was originally made in March for clarification, but company representatives did not respond back.

Despite the mystery never being solved, coffee fans are rejoicing in the welcome news that they don't have to dip out of work at lunchtime to get their fix.

If that wasn't enough good news, Utica Coffee will be giving out free cups of coffee next Wednesday, June 26, between 7am and 8:30am, courtesy of Nimey's New Generation Cars. This will only impact their Utica location on Genesee Street.

Either way, congratulations all you coffee nerds. The wait is finally over!

