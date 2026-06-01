Utica Man Charged After Early Morning Arson Fire on Watson Place

A 63-year-old Utica man has been charged with arson after police say he intentionally set fire to an occupied home on Watson Place early Sunday morning.

According to Utica Police Lieutenant Mike Curley, officers and firefighters were dispatched to the residence at about 3 a.m. on May 31 for a reported structure fire. When police arrived, they found flames burning on the exterior of the building.

Before firefighters arrived, officers grabbed fire extinguishers and worked to knock down the visible flames. Police also evacuated three tenants from separate apartments inside the residence.

The Utica Fire Department arrived moments later and took over fire suppression efforts.

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As investigators began looking into what caused the fire, surveillance video provided a major break in the case. Police said the footage showed a suspect intentionally setting the home on fire.

Officers at the scene immediately recognized the individual from previous encounters and identified him as Jose Perez. Investigators also learned Perez was involved in a relationship with a tenant who lived in a second-floor apartment of the building.

That information prompted members of the Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division to take over the case.

Later Sunday, Perez was located on Stark Street and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Utica Police Department for questioning.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Perez was charged with second-degree arson involving an occupied dwelling.

Police have not released additional details regarding a possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing.

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