Utica and Hamilton Men’s Hockey Teams in D3 NCAA Tournament

Two local men's collegiate hockey teams are headed to the first round of the D III NCAA Tournament this weekend.

Hamilton College (20-6-1) won the New England Small College Athletic Conference's automatic bid after the Continentals defeated Tufts University 3-0 in the championship final on Sunday, March 9, for their first conference title. Hamilton makes its second appearance in the NCAA championship, the last run was in 2017.

The Continentals will travel to Biddeford, Maine, for a 2025 NCAA Division III Men's Hockey Championship first round game at University of New England this Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m. If Hamilton wins, they'll face Curry, the tournament's top seed, in the quarterfinals March 22.

Meanwhile, Utica (21-4-2) is back in the NCAA Tourney after receiving an at-large bid during the selection show on Monday. The Pioneers lost to Geneseo for the UCHC Championship on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Pioneers will host Fitchburg State (15-12-1) which defeated Mass Liberal Arts on Friday, 3-1, to win the MASCAC championship, which comes with an automatic bid into the tournament. The first round game will face-off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at The Adirondack Bank Center.

If Utica advances with a win on Saturday, they'll play the winner of Saturday night's St. Norbert - Gustavas - Adolphus game on March 22, at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Tickets go on sale for Utica's 1 p.m. game on Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center at 10:00 a.m. this Wednesday, March 12, at the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office.

Utica Women's Hockey

The Lady Pioneers hockey squad missed a chance at the NCAA Tournament and a UCHC tournament championship on Saturday night when they fell to Nazareth in Rochester in overtime, 3-2.

