Answers Demanded after Restaurant Abruptly Closes in Upstate New York
New York's restaurant scene continues to shrink.
Yet another popular eatery has abruptly closed its doors and fans are searching for answers.
The closure comes shortly after Denny's shuttered its locations in Rome and Camillus, and the loss of family restaurant Osceola Outpost in Tug Hill.
It doesn't seem we'll catch a break from all the "going out of business" announcements anytime soon.
Popular Upstate NY Restaurant Abruptly Closes
Frequent diners of a restaurant that earned a reputation for its wings, pizza, sliders, and mammoth cocktails were shocked to learn their favorite hub was shutting down with little notice.
The Trestle Restaurant & Pub, located in Watervliet, announced on Facebook it was permanently closing and diners only had hours to say one final goodbye.
With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that The Trestle Restaurant and Pub will be closing the doors at the end of business tonight. Stop in for a farewell drink and to give us the opportunity to thank you for your support!
Customers flooded the comment section with shock and sadness. While some thanked the restaurant for the fond memories, others hoped for answers.
Some pointed out the restaurant was "always packed" with trivia nights and live music, as well as all their delicious food. Others noted they would drive hours to eat at the restaurant because of its quality.
The restaurant owners did not explain further about why the popular eatery was going out of business.
Saying Goodbye to a Staple
The Trestle Restaurant & Pub made waves with 2 separate launches in the community after taking over the former Purple Pub, which had stood in the community for roughly 50 years.
The first being in November 2023 with its express location for people to grab a quick bite to eat on the go.
The second opening was in January 2024, when its sit-down restaurant opened to the public. From there, the restaurant became a popular place for gatherings, meetings, and family time.
The restaurant was the brainchild of John Holland and Chris Richards, who shuttered The Cobblestone Lunch Shoppe last August, which had been an Albany staple for about 5 years.
Again, no reason was provided for the unexpected closure.
