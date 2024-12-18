Upstate New York Police Department Needs Help Identifying Owners of Abandoned Dogs

Two innocent puppies were found abandoned Tuesday afternoon on Meckler Road, and local authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individuals responsible.

The puppies were discovered around 1:00 PM, left alone on the side of the road. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the suspect, or suspects, responsible were driving a white SUV. The make and model of that vehicle is currently unknown. They were last seen heading in the direction of the City of Utica.

The dogs are described as being in need of immediate care and officers are working to ensure their well-being while they search for the owners. A spokesperson for the police department says, "We are deeply concerned about the abandonment of these puppies. They also said, "Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could lead to identifying the individual, or individuals, involved is urged to come forward."

The Frankfort Police are urging anyone with tips to contact them directly at 315-894-3594 or via email at Police@townoffrankfort.com. Authorities are hoping that with the community's help, they can bring those responsible to justice and ensure the puppies receive the care they need.

If you were in the area or have any knowledge of the incident, your information could be crucial in resolving this case. There are unfortunately too many cases involving animals being left essentially to die. It is horrifying and those who commit these heinous acts must be taught a lesson. With colder temperatures here, it makes these actions even more despicable, given the torture these animals endure.

