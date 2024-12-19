Upstate New York Man Arrested in Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation

An Upstate New York man is in serious trouble with the law after a Child Pornography investigation conducted by State Police. The 25-year-old is now facing extensive charges.

State Police officials say on December 18th, 2024, the Troop D Computer Crimes Unit, in coordination with SP North Syracuse Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), executed a search warrant at an apartment on Plantation Boulevard in the town of Clay. The operation followed an extensive Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Timothy J. Fairchild, 25, of Liverpool, NY, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (class D felony) and two counts of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (class E felony). Investigators allege that Fairchild used multiple social media platforms to distribute child sexual exploitation material. Evidence obtained during the search led to his arrest.

Following his arrest Fairchild was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center. Authorities have not disclosed additional details about the case but emphasized the ongoing effort to combat online child exploitation.

Law enforcement officials encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online activity to local authorities or organizations dedicated to protecting children. The investigation highlights the critical role of collaboration between specialized units in addressing internet crimes and safeguarding vulnerable populations.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

40 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York in 2024 40 kids have gone missing in the first four months of 2024. Take a look to see if you recognize any of them and can help bring them back home. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams