Upstate New York Man Arrested for Child Sex Offense Charges

A 33-year-old Chittenango man was arrested on February 4th, 2025, following an investigation into the online transmission of child sexual exploitation material.

State Police say they arrested Roger S. Lane Jr. on charges of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class D felony, and Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.

The arrest followed a search warrant executed as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation. Authorities say the probe focused on the distribution of child exploitation material over the internet.

The case was a collaborative effort involving the State Police Computer Crime Unit out of Troop D, State Police Troop D Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Oneida, ICAC Albany, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Lane was arraigned in Madison County CAP Court and was released on his own recognizance, pending a future court appearance. Authorities continue to urge the public to report suspected cases of child exploitation and remind parents to monitor children's online activity. The investigation remains ongoing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

