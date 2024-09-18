Upstate New York Company Attempting a Sweet World Record This Weekend

A local food producer in Upstate New York is going for a world record this weekend and it promises to be big.

The Kraft Manufacturing plant in Lowville, New York has announced they're going for the sweetest prize possible, a Guinness World Record. They're attempting to reclaim a record that was taken from them after a Russian Company set the new bar back in 2017.

So what record are they attempting? Kraft received the Guinness World Records title for the largest cheesecake in 2013 and they hope to beat the current record by 5,000 pounds. WWNYTV reports,

The cheesecake Kraft Heinz plans to unveil at this weekend’s Cream Cheese Festival will top out at 15,000 pounds made with Philadelphia Cream Cheese from the Lowville plant. That comes out to around 13,500 pounds of cheesecake filling, 870 pounds of graham cracker crumbs, and 300 pounds of sugar. The cheesecake will be 11 feet, 6 inches in diameter. The current record holder had a diameter of 9 feet, 2 inches.

That is a lot of cheesecake and boy does this online contributor love cheesecake! There is no word whether or not any toppings will be included in the record attempt, but if they were to have some one would hope it would be cherries or strawberries.

When the Guinness World Record is attempted on Saturday, Kraft will have to follow strict guidelines when it comes to record attempts involving food. According to Guinness, the company must adhere to the following.

The challenger must demonstrate that the food has been prepared according to local food hygiene standard laws - for example, by preparing the food in the presence of an appropriate inspector. The food needs to be kept in hygienic conditions throughout the attempt of the record. This must be confirmed by the inspector, who must state in their report that the food was safe to eat at the point at which the food was distributed. Where the food is prepared in a commercial kitchen, copies of the food hygiene certification of that kitchen must be provided. After the attempt, the food items must be divided and distributed or donated for general consumption by humans. It is the responsibility of the challenger to demonstrate to Guinness World Records that all efforts to distribute the food to humans have been taken. Prior to the attempt, the challenger must submit their plans for food distribution to Guinness World Records for pre-approval.

We wish the Kraft company the best of luck and if they need someone to help consume the cheesecake, I would be happy to help.

