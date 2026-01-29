UPD Asks Public’s Help in Locating This Wanted Utica Man
Utica Police are reminding the public to be on the lookout for a white Utica man who is wanted on three bench warrants issued in Utica City Court.
25-year-old Angel Torres is currently wanted by the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit for Bench Warrants issued by Utica City Court. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, or the Utica Police Department’s Warrants Unit at (315) 223-3580, according to Sgt. Charles Goldstein of UPD's Special Investigations Unit.
Police say Torres has bench warrants issued for failure to appear on the following charges:
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (Felony)
Menacing 2nd (Misd)
Reckless Criminal Mischief – value over $250 – (Misd)
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Utica Police Department
Name: Angel Torres
DOB: 03/26/99
Descriptors: White male 5' 7" approximately 125 lbs.
Location: Last Known Address: 311 Blandina Street Apartment 2
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
The Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is published weekly on Townsquare Media radio stations as a partnership with the intention of making our neighborhoods safer. MV Crime Stoppers is a 501C3 non-profit which often times offers cash rewards to people who submit tips that lead to the arrest of people wanted by authorities. The program is completely anonymous.
Here are ways to submit a tip:
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024
Gallery Credit: Megan
15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli
The 6 Most Hated Coffee Brands in America
Gallery Credit: Megan