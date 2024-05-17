Utica Police Remove More Dangerous and Illegal Weapons from the Streets
The Utica Police Department just awarded several members prestigious and well-deserved awards for their service protecting the community. Most of the cases involved taking illegal weapons off the streets. Now, that work continues as Utica Police made an arrest this week and took custody of five more illegal handguns.
Utica Police officials say units were patrolling an area of the city near the 1100 block of Neilson Street due to several 'shots fired' calls in the area. While patrolling, officers say they heard multiple gun shots coming from the immediate area. Upon responding to the fired shots, officers say the encountered an individual they were familiar with on the porch of the residence known as 1125 Neilson Street. As they approached him to talk with him, officers say they discovered a 30 round rifle magazine next to him with several spent 9mm shell casings in front of the home.
Per the conversation, police say the individual admitted to being in possession of an AR style rifle hidden in the home. At that point officers detained him and continued their investigation. Due to the nature of the incident and the need to preserve the integrity of the investigation, police say a search warranted was needed to continue looking into the weapons situation. Once the warrant was requested, it was signed and executed. Officers found the AR style rifle and four other illegally possessed handguns.
The weapons were collected and brought to Utica Police Headquarters. As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Mohamed Mudey of Utica was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (assault weapon) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (extended magazine). The investigation into the shots fired incident and additional handguns is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
