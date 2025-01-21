Two Arrested Following First Big Drug Bust of the Year in Utica

The Utica Police Department has announced one of their first big drug busts for 2025. The search warrant lead to the arrest of two individuals, one of which was already out on bail related to previous drug charges.

Officials say, on January 20, 2025, members of the Utica Police Department Special Investigations Unit, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and UPD Patrol, executed a search warrant at 1307 Elm Street. The warrant was related to an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics. Investigators at the scene say the search yielded significant quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a sum of cash.

Following the operation, 36-year-old Brandi Alexander of Utica and 48-year-old Juan Lucca Vega, also of Utica, were placed under arrest. Alexander is facing a charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Lucca has been charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree with intent to sell, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree based on weight, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

During the booking process, officials say they discovered Vega was previously the subject of a similar operation in September, during which he was arrested and charged with felony drug offenses. At the time of this recent arrest, he was out on bail related to those charges.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the area. The Utica Police Department encourages residents to report any suspicious activity to help maintain community safety.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler