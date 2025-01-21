Two Arrested Following First Big Drug Bust of the Year in Utica
The Utica Police Department has announced one of their first big drug busts for 2025. The search warrant lead to the arrest of two individuals, one of which was already out on bail related to previous drug charges.
Officials say, on January 20, 2025, members of the Utica Police Department Special Investigations Unit, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and UPD Patrol, executed a search warrant at 1307 Elm Street. The warrant was related to an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics. Investigators at the scene say the search yielded significant quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a sum of cash.
Following the operation, 36-year-old Brandi Alexander of Utica and 48-year-old Juan Lucca Vega, also of Utica, were placed under arrest. Alexander is facing a charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Lucca has been charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree with intent to sell, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree based on weight, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.
During the booking process, officials say they discovered Vega was previously the subject of a similar operation in September, during which he was arrested and charged with felony drug offenses. At the time of this recent arrest, he was out on bail related to those charges.
Authorities continue to investigate the case, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the area. The Utica Police Department encourages residents to report any suspicious activity to help maintain community safety.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
