Troopers Warn Recreation Vehicle Drivers After Several Complaints

New York State Police in Herkimer County have recently received several complaints from property owners regarding off-road unlicensed recreation vehicles wreaking havoc along Military Rd. in the Town of Russia.

Troopers say many of the complaints are in regards to juveniles who are frequently operating the vehicles recklessly, without proper safety equipment, and often in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws.

In response, State Police will maintain an increased presence in these areas in Herkimer County. Troopers will focus on both education and enforcement to address any illegal or unsafe operation of off-road vehicles.

The State Police, in collaboration with the Herkimer County District Attorney’s Office, will also investigate specific incidents involving juveniles. Criminal charges may be pursued against individuals found to be facilitating or encouraging any illegal activity.

Public Cooperation Requested

"While we appreciate the public’s efforts to notify law enforcement, we want to remind residents that anonymous complaints submitted through the mail are the least effective way to report illegal activity," Troopers communicated through a press release. "These submissions often lack the necessary detail for a timely and appropriate response. We strongly urge residents to report illegal ATV activity in real time by calling 911 or contacting the New York State Police directly at (315) 366-6000."

Troopers say Immediate reporting enables law enforcement to respond more efficiently and ensures that incidents are properly documented.

Here are Some ATV Safety and Legal Reminders

To ensure the safety of both riders and the community, please review the following safety tips and legal requirements for ATV use in New York State:

• Mandatory Registration: All ATVs must be registered through the DMV, even those used solely on the owner’s property.

• Insurance: Proof of insurance is required when riding on any public land or private property not owned by the operator.

• Helmet Requirement: All operators, regardless of age, must wear a DOT-approved helmet at all times.

• Prohibited on Roadways: Off-road vehicles are not permitted on public roads or highways unless specifically authorized and posted.

• Youth Operation: Riders under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult. Adult supervision means being accompanied by a person at least 18 years of age, or a person 16 or 17 years of age who hold an ATV safety certificate from the ATV Safety Institute (ASI). (dmv.ny.gov)

• Common Violations: Reckless operation, excessive speed, and trespassing on private property can result in fines, vehicle impoundment, or criminal charges.

According to State Police, their "goal is to keep both riders and the broader community safe. With increased patrols and the cooperation of local residents," they aim to reduce illegal activity and prevent serious injuries.

