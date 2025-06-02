Troopers: Upstate NY Man Urinating in Road Leads to Arrest

Members of law enforcement in New York State are trained to read certain signs that could lead them to believe a driver might be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. While it's probably not one of the more common signs, Troopers are quick to report that peeing in the roadway during the early morning hours on almost any given day, will most certainly prompt suspicion.

New York State Police came upon this very situation early Sunday morning on June 1, at 3:12 a.m. in the Town of Verona.

Troopers say they observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the roadway on State Route 365 in the town of Verona. Upon approach, Troopers observed the driver side door open and witnessed a male standing outside the vehicle urinating in the roadway.

Troopers interviewed the male, later identified as 23-year-old Matthew Keenan, from Oneida, NY. Keenan appeared to be intoxicated and Troopers observed numerous open alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle.

Troopers administered standardized field sobriety testing which they say Keenan failed. Keenan was arrested and transported to State Police Oneida where he provided a breath test sample of .14% BAC.

Keenan was charged with the following:

•Disorderly Conduct (Violation)

•Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor)

•Drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway (Infraction)

Keenan was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Verona Court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler