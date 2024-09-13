Another Tornado Confirmed in New York, Bringing Grand Total to 32
September is already proving to be a much more dangerous month than August, with three tornadoes striking the state on the same day.
That severe thunderstorm outbreak over Western New York actually produced one more tornado than originally thought.
The National Weather Service previously confirmed two struck the towns of Grand Island and Pembroke on September 9. Both EF-0 twisters caused minimal damage to house structures and mostly impacted forested areas.
During the initial investigations, residents of the Town of Worth claimed they were also impacted by severe weather on the same day. The NWS said its findings were delayed, but later confirmed that a tornado of unknown strength had touched down in Worth, as well.
It's believed this tornado was on the ground for two minutes, between 5:15 and 5:17 p.m. ET. Its path of destruction was only .1 miles long and 50 yards wide.
However, the NWS has been unable to determine the wind speed, so they are unable to properly categorize it.
The NWS says this has been a record year for New York, with 32 confirmed tornadoes impacting the state in a single year. The previous record was set 32 years ago, when 25 tornadoes devastated parts of the Empire State back in 1992.
The NWS also confirmed that the majority of this latest crop of tornadic activity was centered in Western New York.
Out of the 32 confirmed tornadoes so far this year, 14 of them were around the Buffalo area.
A Record Year for Tornadoes in New York
The first tornado to strike the state in 2024 was an EF-1 twister in Chenango on February 28. Residents should have taken that as a sign of what was yet to come, as only one other tornado in state history was ever reported in February.
The second twister of the year came on June 22, with an EF-1 reported in West Winfield.
Then July happened, with a whopping 23 confirmed tornadoes reported across the state. The worst day was July 16, when 10 tornadoes ravaged the Empire State - most notably the EF-2 twister in Rome.
Read More: Rome Devastated By Historic Tornado, State of Emergency Declared
The second-most active day in July was on the 10th, with seven confirmed tornadoes touching down in the state; including one in Forestport.
August saw a dramatic dip in tornadic activity, with only three reported in the state. However, looks like September is already off to a strong start, now with four twisters confirmed in the towns of Friendship (September 6) and in Pembroke, Grand Island, and Worth on September 9.
With more warm weather in the forecast, it would be foolish to say we're finally done with tornado season. But we can hope.
Read More: Why Has New York Become a Tornado Hotspot All of a Sudden?
As for how 2025 will be in regards to severe weather, we will have to see now that La Niña is starting to develop.
The weather pattern typically creates colder and drier than average weather, so it is possible next summer won't be as active.
