Top Thanksgiving Towns in USA: 2 Upstate NY Destinations Make the List
Some people love the warmth of celebrating Thanksgiving at home as family returns to gather around the table to feast on the annual traditions. Others have little interest in hosting the festivities, and would much rather eat out, or travel to a destination to celebrate America's day of thanks. Country Living magazine recently ranked the top 38 places around America that are perfect for those who wish to travel.
Included on the list are warm weather destinations like Key West, Florida (#38), or Grapevine, TX (#22), which is well known as the Christmas Capitol of Texas. Other warmer weather spots like Santa Barbara, CA (#11), Savannah, GA (#24) are also on the list of 38.
If your looking for activity and the smell of chestnuts roasting on an open fire, combined with the distinct aroma of marijuana and the sewer system - you might choose the short trip to New York City (#18), and take in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or for the kids, Macy's Santaland located on the 8th floor of Macy's on Broadway in NYC.
Upstate New York has two great locations on the Country Living list that are quaint, relaxing, beautiful and a perfect spot to celebrate Thanksgiving. Lake Placid (#9) "isn't just picturesque, idyllic, and peaceful, it's also a lot of fun around the holidays. Fish, hike, bike, or camp in the area, or visit the Lake Placid Olympic Museum (the Winter Olympics were held here in 1932 and 1980). While snow isn't a given, it is a possibility here this time of year, so pack your winter coat and gloves!"
Another Upstate New York iconic destination on the list is New Palz (#19), which is "located in both the Catskills and the Hudson Valley, the Mohonk Mountain House is truly an East Coast treasure every autumn.
The resort always has something fun to do, from axe-throwing to board games. For Thanksgiving, you can enjoy a variety of family-friendly holiday activities, as well as a delicious buffet."
For those looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day in the Greater Utica area, there are a handful of eateries beyond Chinese restaurants that will be serving Thanksgiving dinner this year. They include The Tailor and the Cook, Ocean Blue, Orchard Hall, Delta Lake Inn, and the Hub Eatery on Bleecker Street in Utica.
