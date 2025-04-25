Summer vacation is right around the corner and, soon, millions of New Yorkers will be heading out on well-deserved vacations.

Get our free mobile app

While many will opt to keep their travels within the United States, others are looking for a total change of scenery.

Read More: The Top 50 New York Attractions You Must Visit This Summer

For those hoping to jet off to a different part of the world, a new study claims to have found the country New Yorkers are looking to visit most.

Fans Watch As Croatia Take On France In The Football World Cup Final Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images loading...

According to a new report, this year's #1 summer getaway destination is quite the shocker.

Increasing Number of New Yorkers Visiting the Adriatic Sea

Longwoods International, a market research consultancy firm, says 88% of all Americans will take a vacation sometime within the next six months.

Taking that info, Kinglike Concierge wanted to find out how many New Yorkers are heading abroad and where they're most likely to go.

This year's top spot was not any of the usual favorites like Italy, Turkey, Greece, Spain, or the United Kingdom. Instead,

Instead, New Yorkers are aiming for the U-shaped country that sits between Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.

Croatia Hopes Easing Travel Rules Brings Tourists As Pandemic Recedes Elisabetta Zavoli/Getty Images loading...

Croatia is overwhelmingly the top dream vacation for New Yorkers this summer, the report found. The reason why it topped this year's list?

It's way more affordable than the usual haunts.

Why New Yorkers Picked a New Top Vacation Spot in 2025

Croatia is known for its crystalline beaches, historic cities, and plenty of offerings for adrenaline junkies. Fans of Game of Thrones also know it was one of the show's filming locations.

Croatia Hopes Easing Travel Rules Brings Tourists As Pandemic Recedes Elisabetta Zavoli/Getty Images loading...

Among the top cities New Yorkers are visiting this year are Dubrovnik, Split, and Hvar. Tourists also looked into island hopping, which is a very unique activity the country has to offer.

Helping Croatia eke out the competition is airlines like United offering direct flights to and from the Empire State. Along with Croatia's rising star as a Hollywood filming spot, it's also become much easier to access due to the increasing number of direct flights.

The Top 3 Most Searched-for Summer Destinations

While New Yorkers are firmly in Croatia's corner, the top 3 international destinations Americans wish to visit this summer are as follows:

Greece Netherlands Indonesia

Europe was the top continent for summer travel, having 14 of the 22 top searched-for countries this summer.

The 5 Most Popular Natural Parks in New York State Hiking season is here! Find out where the most popular state parks are in New York State. Gallery Credit: Gunther Volvo Coconut Creek

23 Walmart Store In New York To Get New Look