New York is home to several iconic landmarks, but which would you be foolish not to visit?

From the Statue of Liberty to the rolling Adirondack Mountains, New York is a treasure trove of breathtakingly unique sights.

It also is home to some of the largest cities and smallest towns in the country, including the quintessential villages dotting the Finger Lakes all the way up to the bustling nightlife in Buffalo.

With summer fast approaching, here's a list of the top 50 attractions in the state.

Of all the sights listed above, which are your favorite? And of the attractions you have yet to see, which is top of your bucket list?

More importantly, let us know if this list is missing a crucial addition.

New York's Impossibly Named Cities and Towns

Another interesting thing about New York State is that it is home to many towns with names that instantly betray non-natives when they try to say them for the first time.

Then again, some people who've lived here their entire lives may also struggle with some of these confounding spellings and pronunciations.

Personally, the one that always gets me is Skaneateles.

It honestly looks like the name of a Greek hero. That, and, the vowels typically would not even make half of those sounds if the name was pronounced following the rules of the English language.

That being said, New York also has a penchant for naming its streets and roads that leave many scratching their heads.

Isn't New York amazing?