Toccolana Club Steps Up Big to Assist Fellow Romans Following Tornado

One of the best parts about living in Central New York is knowing that your neighbor is very likely going to help you when you're in need. That has never been more evident than in the past month following the devastating tornado that ripped through the City of Rome.

The EF-2 Tornado touched down and raced through a large area of Rome. The storm brought with it 135 mph winds, spanned 300 feet wide and traveled for 5.25 miles. The whole thing happened in 10 minutes, but the effects are still being felt and the recovery is still a long way from over.

Through it all, several organizations have stepped up to assist those most in need. We have seen this local community provide their hard earned money to purchase cases of water for those involved in the relief efforts and those who were without power and shelter. This community has also stepped up financially by donating to the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties Rome, NY Emergency Response Fund.

Even with tough times upon us, people still found it in their hearts to dig into their wallets to give to those in need. The Toccolana Club of Rome is no exception. After the storm the club held their annual World Series of Bocce tournament. Most welcomed the tournament being played as a symbol of the city's resilience and money has been raised by the club and now distributed to the cause. The Community Foundation announced the donation of $14,130 to be added to the fund.

What an incredible gesture from another amazing local organization and another shining example of CNY neighbors helping neighbors. This fund was specifically established for help with the following:

Insurance deductibles

Electrical hook-ups

Securing homes

Relocation costs

Moderate repairs

Tree removal

Dumpster rentals

Those are only a few of the many needs still facing many Romans even a month later and funding is still available. The deadline to apply is this Friday, August 23rd, 2024. If you need any assistance or have any questions on how to apply you can call a dedicated number. The phone bank is now open and all you have to do is dial 315-798-5206. You can still donate to the fund online.

