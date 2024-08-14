Time is Running Out for Rome Residents to Apply for Tornado Relief Fund

There are still several people who are dealing with the fallout from the devastating tornado that touched down in Rome on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024. There are still funds available for those in need of relief, but time is running out to apply.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Rome Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan announced Wednesday that there is now a deadline in place for residents to take advantage of the Rome Victim Recovery Fund. Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan says,

On behalf of the City of Rome, I extend my gratitude to Oneida County and the Oneida Herkimer Community Foundation for their swift and compassionate response in establishing the Rome Victim Recovery Fund. In the critical days following the devastating July 16th tornado, this fund provided essential support to those most affected, helping our community begin the healing process. Your partnership has made a profound difference during this challenging time, and we are deeply thankful for your commitment to Rome’s recovery.

This fund was established with the help of The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and was made available to those who did not qualify for public assistance to receive up to $5,000 for costs such as insurance deductibles, electrical hook-ups, securing homes, relocation costs, moderate repairs, tree removal and dumpster rentals.

In total so far, 553 applications have been approved for a total of $1.45 Million. Oneida County officials say, "The bulk of the funding has been approved for insurance deductible assistance ($559,409) and tree removal assistance ($516,623), followed by relocation assistance ($154,469), repair assistance ($132,281), electrical hook-up assistance ($64,020) and dumpster assistance ($23,409)." The most damage reported has been to roofs, followed by downed trees and broken windows.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says,

Since the minute the tornado touched down in the City of Rome, our goal was to help those affected as quickly as possible. I am extremely proud of the recovery and relief efforts the County and City have led and am grateful for every organization and community member that has stepped up to help. The Rome Victim Recovery Fund has provided immediate relief to those who needed it most and I thank the Community Foundation for being our catalyst to make a difference in their lives.

The Rome Victim Recovery Fund phone bank will continue to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 23. The number to call is 315-798-5206. Those interested in donating to the fund can do so here.

