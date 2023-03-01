These 12 Vinyl Records Are Worth as Much as $9000

Central New York is plowing through the end of winter with spring just around the corner which means spring cleaning. It's a northeastern tradition as people try to get rid of the stuff in their homes that sadly collects dust and takes up space. But, be careful about throwing things out, you might be putting cash in the trash.

Vinyl records have made an incredible comeback win the last 10 years and values for those records considered collectible have skyrocketed.

If you have vinyl records packed away in your basement or attic, here's a list of 10 that might inspire you to rummage through the dusty boxes because there might just be a hidden gem there.

Mighty John the Record Guy, a regular guest on the Keeler in the Morning Show, is the expert we rely on when it comes to the value of records. Recently, John came up with a list of "10 Records Worth $100 or More," plus he added two bonus records valued in the thousands that he calls “Records You Should Know about.” If you owned those two records you could sell them for as much as $15,000.

Listen to the complete interview with John below, and be sure to listen to the end when a listener called in to find out the value on a Beatles record he owns. It's an LP that a lot of people around here probably own, and the value was quite impressive.

10 Vinyl Records Worth $100, or More

w/ps= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Label)…(Recording artist)… (Title)……………………….…………….(Worth up to)

1961 RCA LP…The Tokens… “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” (stereo)…………….$125.00

(mono)……………….$40.00

1976 ABC LP…Jimmy Buffett… “Havana Day Dreamin”

includes “Please Take Your Drunkin 15-year-old girlfriend home”……..$150.00

(if not on record)………….$15.00

1965 Tamla LP…Marvin Gaye… “How Sweet It Is to be Loved by You”….$200.00

1957 Sun 78…Jerry Lee Lewis… “Great Balls of Fire”………………………..…..$300.00

(on a 45)………………...$50.00

1972 UNI LP…Elton John… “Honky Chateau” (photo pasted on cover)….$300.00

(photo printed on cover)….$20.00

1978 Rolling Stones 45…Rolling Stones… “Miss You/ Too Tough”…………$350.00

“Miss You/ Far Away Eyes”……..$5.00

1974 Moon LP… Rush… “Rush”……………………………………………………………..$700.00

1964 United Artists 45…George Martin… “A Hard Days Night” w/ps...$1,000.00

(sleeve pictures the Beatles)

1964 Annette 45… Bonnie Jo Mason (Cher)… “Ringo, I Love You”……….$1,000.00

1962 Motown 45…Supremes… “Your Heart Belongs to Me” w/ps……….$3,000.00

BONUS

Category: Pre War Blues

1931 OKEH 78…Mary Willis…“Talkin to You Wimmen About the Blues”…$6,000.00

Northern Soul

1966 Shrine 45…Jay Dee Bryant… “I Won’t Be Coming Back”…………………$9,000.00

Visit John's website for appraisals along with everything vinyl.

