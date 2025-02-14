The Trip to Memphis That Changed My Life, A Visit to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

I didn't know what to expect when I first got off the bus and stepped onto the grounds of the hospital campus that began their journey to saving lives in 1960. I certainly didn't expect to have such a profound impact on me.

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

One thing that was immediately evident was the pure passion each and every person working there had for what they were doing and ultimately who they were doing it for. The children of St. Jude. I had heard so many stories previously about how magical the environment was on the campus of the hospital that Danny Thomas dreamed and ultimately made a reality.

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

We started our tour at the ALSAC (American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities) building, which is the organization that was established to specifically raise money for the hospital itself. This organization allows the doctors, researchers, nurses, psychologists, therapists and support staff to focus on one thing and one thing only, treating and curing patients. Clinical researchers never have to wonder if they'll be awarded grant money or get approval for trying a new treatment. They just find a new possible medicine or treatment and try it.

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

One of the most incredible spaces we got to tour was an area in which flags hung from all the countries in which the work of St. Jude touched. It was truly an amazing and inspiring sight. The flags represented all the doctors and medical professionals who hailed from those nations and was emblematic of the children all across the world that St. Jude has helped. That room is where the bust of Danny Thomas sits as well. It was good luck to rub his nose and you can see how many people have taken advantage of that good luck charm.

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

At one point, we walked into a building and saw a floor specifically dedicated to those brilliant scientists researching and experimenting new ways to cure kids. The specifically designed offices are focused on full collaboration and teamwork. We weren't allowed to take pictures there due to the sensitive secrets and treatments that were on display that could be the next big breakthrough.

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

Throughout the duration of my trip I shed tears as I heard the inspiring stories from those patients that were currently in the midst of treatment, their parents and past patients and parents who shared the stories how much they appreciated the work done at St. Jude. What it always came back to was the generosity of individuals from across the world who made the choice to become a Partner In Hope. You can become a Partner in Hope as well. Just $19 per month is enough to save lives. It's the easiest $19 a month you'll ever spend and your contribution will make a life's worth of difference. BECOME A ST. JUDE PARTNER IN HOPE NOW!

Meet the Patients of St Jude Your Donation Helps Save Meet the patients of St Jude Children's Research Hospital that your monthly Partner in Hope donations helps save. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Frankfort Teen Winning Battle Against Rare Brain Tumor Thanks to St Jude Frankfort teen is winning the battle against a rare brain tumor thanks to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams