A baker known for their whimsical and deliciously sweet treats is closing their doors forever because people are awful.

Another business that Central New Yorkers loved has decided to throw in the towel - or in this case, the apron.

COVID-19 has been the death knell for countless companies, businesses, bakeries, and restaurants. Unfortunately, the pandemic's effects are still being felt by struggling companies because of how it changed business practices, employee expectations, and consumer spending habits.

Companies That Recently Shut Doors in New York

Roughly a dozen businesses in New York, both large and small, turned off the lights recent weeks. Big Lots announced it was closing 3 of its stores in New York while Stop & Shop supermarket was forced to pull the plug on 8 of its stores.

Just a few weeks ago, one major retailer that was having a "liquidity crisis" suddenly announced it was closing all of its U.S. stores.

When it comes to local companies, North Shore Ambulance shut down last week due to ongoing budget issues. It had been saving lives in the Constantia-Vienna-Cleveland area for 75 years.

Other longtime businesses to recently go under was Sal's Seafood, which had been serving some of the best fish fry in CNY since 1957, the family-owned operation Mazzullo and Sons Carpet & Flooring, which opened in Oneida 76 years ago, and Hollywood Restaurant in Auburn, which had been a community staple for over 90 years.

Now another company has turned to Facebook to announce it can no longer stay in operation and its reason is both shocking and aggravating.

La Dolce Vita "The Sweet Life" Custom Cake Creations shared its announcement across several CNY community groups to announce it needed to close for the "company's best interests."

The baker was known for its deliciously moist and extravagant cakes that, no matter how crazy or ambitious the order, always looked completely amazing.

Check out some of their creations below:

The bakery announced it can no longer accept cake orders because of "lack of payment and late cancellations (day of)," which made it difficult to continue doing business.

"I am a retired person and I do this as a hobby and I tried to keep my prices low for my customers. Unfortunately in the past month I have been taking an advantage of several times," they explained.

Customers from across New York have expressed lament, frustration, and, overall, understanding to this business decision.

While it is truly sad to see another business - especially such a talented baker - close their doors, they were ultimately forced into a lose-lose scenario due to the awful behavior of others.

A massive loss for New York, indeed.

