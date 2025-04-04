The Story Behind Sex Offender Shooting Hoops on School Property

Police in New Hartford are explaining a situation that blew up on social media in New Hartford when it was reported that a registered sex offender was shooting hoops on the basketball court at New Hartford School. Reportedly, young students were told by parents to be on the lookout for the man, whose photo was posted on Facebook, and to report to their teacher if he was spotted. This led to a few chaotic days at New Hartford Schools and Bradley Elementary.

According to New Hartford Police, information regarding the registered sex offender on school grounds was reported to the New Hartford Police Department (NHPD).

A uniformed police officer immediately responded to investigate this report. Upon completion of the investigation by the New Hartford Police Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions, it was determined that although this particular individual was a registered sex offender, any previous restrictions placed upon the individual under New York State Law would no longer prohibit their presence at the time that this was originally reported. In other words, the registered sex offenders "stay off school property" restriction had expired, according to New York State Law.

The New Hartford Police Department in coordination with The New Hartford Central School District reviewed the information developed during the investigation. As a result The New Hartford Central School District Administration determined that in the best interest of the school community, they as the School District, would prohibit this individual from being on School District property in the future. The New Hartford Police then worked with the school district to implement the policy on the individual.

The actions of the police department and school district are a testament to how important each entity takes the safety of our students, faculty and staff.

