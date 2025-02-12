Are you brave enough to climb the steepest road in New York State?

Spring is around the corner, whether you believe it or not. With 39 days to go before the Spring Solstice, that means we will soon be able to exercise outdoors without traipsing through slush and subzero temperatures.

This winter has also been challenging for car enthusiasts and motorcyclists who miss joyriding across the state.

UK Hit By Heavy Snow Fall Matt Cardy/Getty Images loading...

No matter how you enjoy spending your times outdoors, just know one of the best roads for bikers, joggers, and joyriders awaits you in the Catskills.

Glade Hill Road, which runs from Claryville to Grahamsville, is one of the steepest roads in all of New York State and the longest.

The road takes you on a scenic journey through the woods and a few babbling brooks. But its main attraction is its ascent, which many describe as a "Brute!"

PJAMM Cycling says this road "has the steepest grade of any ascent over one mile in length" in the Empire State.

ภาพของNirut Sangkeaw / Canva ภาพของNirut Sangkeaw / Canva loading...

Bikers and joggers will feel the burn at the base of the road and the punishing road will continue to test them almost all the way up until they reach a section that runs between two farm buildings.

That bit of respite it pretty much it for anyone trying to reach the top, because, " The grade soon rears back to double digit over a straight stretch."

While this road is nowhere near America's steepest, it is ranked as one of the most difficult rides in the Empire State.

Glade Hill Road has a gradient of 12.4%, while America's steepest road is more than triple that.

Travel Destination: Bavarian Alps Philipp Guelland/Getty Images loading...

Dangerous Roads says the worst of all is Waipio Road in Honokaa, Hawaii, with a gradient of 45 percent.

While most of America's steep roads are either on the West Coast, those itching for a good challenge can head on over to Canton Avenue in Pittsburgh, PA, which is ranked the third steepest in America with a gradient of 37 percent.

Don't get fooled: Here's 25 scam texts I received in just one month Yes, some of these may be humorous, but some do appear legit and often can fool you. Spam texts are listed in the same order that they were received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Is Fairport, NY the "Fairest" Erie Canal Village Of Them All? Take a Look! The Erie Canal has given New York State so many blessings over the years. Not the least are the many wonderful little small towns which remain "canalside" to this day. Along the canal in Central New York you can visit Syracuse (150,000 population) or stop by any number of small villages and explore the fun and history they have to offer for you. Small places like Pittsford, Medina., Spencerport, and Lockport. We think Fairport, in Monroe County, stands just a bit above these other smaller places and this gallery looks at the reasons why we love the "fairest of the fair," Fairport, NY. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Get our free mobile app