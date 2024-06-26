‘The Office’ Star Coming to Meet Fans at Syracuse Mets Game

One of the most iconic shows in American television history was undoubtedly "The Office." It was an instant classic that followed the day in the life of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's Scranton Branch and all of its employees. You never knew what was going to happen with Manager Michael Scott and his staff.

One of the most iconic characters on that show will be making his way to Syracuse to take in a Syracuse Mets game and meet the fans.

Leslie David Baker who played salesman Stanley appeared on video Monday to announced to the Facebook followers of the Triple A team that he will be coming to NBT Stadium on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 to participate in a great cause. Baker is coming to celebrate St. Joseph's Health's Heart Saver Night.

Best Stanley Moments from "The Office"

"Amazin' Experience Packages" are available for fans that want to meet and take a photo with Baker. Fans without pre-sold packages may not have the opportunity to meet or even get a photo with "The Office" star. You can call the Syracuse Mets ticket office at 315-474-7833 extension 1 and can purchase tickets up until the day before the big game.

The package break downs are as follows.

VIP Package - Cost: $75.00

VIP's are invited for a special pre-game meet & greet with Leslie David Baker from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the 315 Bullpen Bar at NBT Bank Stadium. The VIP Amazin' Experience Package includes:

Dugout Box Ticket to the game on 7/20

Early Entry to NBT Bank Stadium on 7/20

Happy Hour including finger foods, water, soda, beer, wine (served from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Full paid bar available for additional beverages

(1) Guaranteed Photo & (1) Autograph with Leslie David Baker

Only 75 available

Amazin' Photo Experience Package - Cost: $45.00

The Amazin' Photo Experience Package guarantees fans the opportunity to have their photo taken with Leslie David Baker during the Syracuse Mets game on 7/20! The package includes:

Dugout Box ticket to the game on 7/20

(1) Guaranteed Photo & (1) Autograph per fan

The Leslie David Baker Table will be located on the bridge, located on the main concourse just before the 315 Bullpen Bar

Photos will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Only 100 Available

What more can you want? Stanley from "The Office" and Syracuse Mets baseball. It will make for a wonderful summer evening in Central New York.

