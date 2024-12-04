Do you think New York is an entertaining state?

What makes a particular place "fun"? Is it the number of attractions or places to eat?

Perhaps it's the nightlife and how much it costs to have a good time.

Whatever the special cocktail is, a new survey claims people tend to have a blast when they visit New York - especially if they head to one of these four cities.

WalletHub is out with a study of the most enjoyable places in the entire country and highlighted several cities from the Empire State.

"Fun" was determined by entertainment and recreation opportunities, nightlife and parties, as well as affordability. Things like number of dance clubs, accessible bars, fitness centers, and number of playgrounds were also considered as qualifying factors.

In all, 182 cities across America made the cut, with Yonkers coming in 180th place.

Unfortunately, it did get dinged for having some of the fewest dance clubs per capita nationwide, which is why it was in the lower echelons of the list.

Coming in 57th place was Rochester, which nabbed the title of being the 3rd most fun city in New York. It had the 40th best opportunities for recreation and entertainment, and the 52nd best for nightlife and parties.

The city was also found to have the 2nd highest number of accessible bars in the country, only to be outdone by first place Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

Coming in as the 2nd most fun city in New York was Buffalo, which ranked 49th best overall.

The city ranked 71st in terms of affordability, 55th best in terms of recreation, and 48th best nationwide for nightlife and partying.

It also had the 5th highest number of accessible bars in America.

So, which city was #1 and also made top 10 in the entire country?

That would be New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 8: in The Statue of Liberty stands in the foreground as Lower Manhattan is viewed at dusk, September 8, 2016 in New York City.

It's fairly obvious why this particular metropolis nabbed such a high ranking - it is the city that never sleeps, after all.

The Big Apple was found to have the most park playgrounds per capita as well as the fourth most dance clubs per capita nationwide.

NYC came in 5th place in the recreation and entertainment category, 8th place for nightlife and partying... but it got dinged for how much it cost to have a little fun in the city.

In fact, NYC ranked dead last in terms of affordability.

Here's all the cities that made the top 10. Can you guess why they rated so highly?

Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Miami, FL Atlanta, GA New Orleans, LA Austin, TX San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Houston, TX New York City, NY

Do you think WalletHub got it right? I can't argue with Sin City being #1, but I have some questions about some of the other top 10.

More importantly, if you could pick the most fun cities in New York State, which would you put in the #1 spot?

