TFN: MVHS Restricts PAs from Performing Invasive Procedures
MVHS has confirmed that Physician Assistants (PAs) at Wynn Hospital are not allowed to perform invasive procedures going forward until further notice.
People within the hospital shared details of a memo that was distributed to hospital staff last week that puts the restriction in place until each individual PA is reviewed and credentialed.
"Effective Immediately, Physician Assistant providers are not allowed to perform invasive procedures at the Wynn Hospital. This includes the Operating Room, all procedural areas and the bedside. Please note, regular PA duties may continue.
More information will be provided when it becomes available."
The memo was sent to all staff from Dr. Kushma Kaul, MD-President of the medical staff, MD Fred Talarico Chief Medical Officer, and Mary Anne Healy-Rodriguez SVP, Chief Quality Officer.
According to the New York State Department of Health, an invasive procedure is "An invasive procedure is one in which the body is "invaded", or entered by a needle, tube, device, or scope."
It's not known if the action by the hospital was precipitated by an actual incident, or if it is part of a procedural safety audit.
On May 8, MVHS suspended open heart surgeries at Wynn Hospital until safety concerns could be satisfied. CEO Darlene Stromstad said in a statement that the hospital is continuing to recruit open heart surgeons. Stromstad will appear on WIBX's Keeler Show on Tuesday morning.
