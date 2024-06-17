It's no secret that some cities have much better drinking water than others, and you'll apparently find the state's best in this major Central New York city.

When visiting a new city on an extended stay, a question that is almost always asked is, "How is the water?" While some places have water that's safe enough to drink straight from the tap, other places arm visitors with bottled water.

ITAMG decided to poll travelers to determine the cities with the worst and best tap water. Shocking absolutely no one, a poll of 3,000 travelers said Detroit has the worst water of them all.

And also not surprising to anyone is New York City's water being voted the second-least drinkable in the country. As someone who lived in the Big Apple for several years, I can confidently say that place is Brita or bust. That water was NOT tasty.

However, the study claims the reputation is somewhat unfair as New York sources its city water from protected reservoirs in the Catskill, Delaware, and Croton watersheds. It is then rigorously treated and tested before flowing through pipes in people's homes.

Buffalo also made the list and was found to have the 10th least drinkable water in the nation. The study also claimed the vote was unfair and explained that the city sources its water from Lake Erie and conducts regular testing to ensure safety.

Other cities further down the list were Yonkers in 80th place and Rochester in 109th place.

Conversely, just one city from New York managed to snag high marks for its water quality and that would be Syracuse. Said the survey:

Syracuse’s tap water is sourced from Skaneateles Lake. It undergoes minimal treatment due to its naturally high quality, resulting in a clean and fresh taste with minimal chlorine or chemical flavors. Residents and visitors alike widely regard the water quality as excellent and safe for drinking.

Interesting to think Central New York has some of the most highly regarded tap water in the entire country.

For those who want to scroll through the full list of 245 cities that were part of the nationwide survey, here's the rankings below.



Created by ITAMG • Viewlarger version

What do you think? Does Syracuse deserve to be crowned the city with the best drinking water? Sound off using the station app's chat feature.

