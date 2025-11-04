One person is hospitalized after a shooting at SUNY Morrisville on Monday afternoon and State Police have no new information to report on the whereabouts of what could be one or more suspects. The victim's injuries and not life threatening, police say.

According to State Police, the preliminary investigation into the shooting has determined that this was an isolated dispute between people who were familiar with each other.

Meanwhile police say their investigation remains active, and State Police are working closely with state and local law enforcement partners. However, police say there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the campus community. As a result, classes resumed on the campus of SUNY Morrisville on Tuesday.

As a precaution, State Police and SUNY Morrisville are implementing additional security measures on campus, and an increased police presence will remain in place to help ensure the safety of students, staff, and residents.

On Monday, November 3, 2025, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Troopers responded to South Hall on the SUNY Morrisville campus following a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, Troopers located a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim, who is not a student at SUNY Morrisville, was transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment.

No other individuals were injured during the incident.

Members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Uniformed Services, Special Operations Response Team (SORT), and K9 units have been at the scene assisting with the investigation, which police say is ongoing.

Police say, more information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information about the incident they're asked to contact New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

