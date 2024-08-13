Thanks to Debby, you will have to go somewhere else for delicious, homemade ice cream in the Mohawk Valley.

Ever see a sign while you're driving and you can't help but stare at it nonstop as you pass? That happened to me as I was driving down Route 5 in Kirkland.

The usually bright and boingy lighted sign at Bonomo's was not in its usual advertising mode. Instead, the sign read along the lines of, "Closed. Check our Facebook for updates."

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Long story short: we can thank the remnants of Hurricane Debby for forcing Bonomo's to close its doors and keep them shut a lot longer than they would have liked.

The ice cream shop closed early on Thursday, 8/09, due to staffing and weather issues and has remained shuttered ever since. Debby delivered record rainfall to Central New York last week, causing flash flooding and unsafe conditions across the Mohawk Valley.

The National Weather Service said the storm dumped 2.42 inches in Washington Mills, 2.09 inches in Utica, 1.98 inches in Westmoreland, and 1.25 inches in Whitesboro on Thursday. Those areas respectively received an additional 2.42 inches, 2.09 inches, 1.98 inches, and 1.25 inches the following day.

While these amounts may not seem like terribly much, the torrential downpour came on the heels of several days of rain. The Clinton/Kirkland area endured three straight days of showers to start off the week and was able to enjoy one day of partial sunshine on the day before Debby arrived.

All that water added up and flooded parts of Route 5 and caused rivers to dangerously swell.

Megan Stone/WIBX Megan Stone/WIBX loading...

Above is a photo I took of the Oriskany Creek right after Debby. This normally shallow, calm, and semi transparent creek had become a loudly roaring, over-bloated, chocolate-colored mess.

The area by Bonomo's is unfortunately flood prone, so the grounds may have become too waterlogged for it to open safely. It seems the continued soggy conditions may be complicating restoration efforts.

The good news is, Bonomo's said their food is unharmed. Here's hoping the damage was only cosmetic.

As of this Monday, Bonomo's is still not ready to open.

"Construction foreman, Ken Olikrunch and associate, Pete Stachio ask everyone to please bear with us….," the business explained and shared a photo of a gutted wall and exposed insulation to detail the extent of the damage.

As of now, Bonomo's is hopeful to reopen soon, but it is uncertain if they will be able to complete repairs by the weekend. The owners are sorry for the inconvenience and thanks the community for its support.

While Bonomo's arguably has the best ice cream in the Mohawk Valley, we all know the wait to be reunited with their legendary sweet treats will be well worth it.

Also a bit of good news; the region will enjoy a few sunny days that will hopefully assist in drying out the shop and speeding up repair work.

The National Weather Service predicts the dry weather will stick around until at least Friday, until rain is expected to move back into the region over the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Central New York's Top 10 Fan Voted Ice Cream Stands For 2024 Where can you find the best place for ice cream in the Mohawk Valley? Here's what WIBX listeners had to say. Gallery Credit: Megan

These are the Ten Most Tornado-Heavy Years in New York History [RANKINGS] 2024 has been a historic year for tornadoes in New York, but where does this year rank among others in our state's history? Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

See Rainfall Totals from Hurricane Debby for Towns in Albany County, NY Hurricane Debby has left residents across the Capital Region dealing with significant flooding and water damage. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl